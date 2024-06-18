Cannes Lions day two: 5 metals so far; India tally at 9

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Early Man Film, Leo Burnett, Ogilvy, & VML winners on the second day.
On day two of Cannes Lions 2024, the Indian contingent has, as of now, picked up a Silver and four Bronze Lions.
India’s metals tally stands at 9 Lions.
Please note the Gold and Grand Prix winners are under embargo till they are awarded on stage during the evening’s event.
Early Man Film won a Silver and a Bronze Lion in the Film Craft category for Jindal Steel and Power.
The winning campaign was called Jindal Steel – The Steel Of India, it, a two-minute ad film, through visuals accompanied by steel sounds, showed the grit of the country’s citizens.
VML India won its first Lion, a bronze for Coca-Cola in the ‘Entertainment Lions For Music’ category. The campaign Sing To Remember was made for Coca-Cola India.
Gatorade’s Turf Finder from Leo Burnett won a Bronze in the ‘Entertainment Lions For Sport’ category. Using the power of Google Maps data, Gatorade, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore, found the right time when certain spaces in the city would remain empty. And when they did, Gatorade dropped a turf.
Ogilvy scored a Bronze for its work on Cadbury 5 Star in the Entertainment Lions category. It built on its previous work on Valentine’s Day against the day of love and has now built a time machine to skip Valentine’s Day entirely in just a minute.