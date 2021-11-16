Cannes Lions to be in-person and online in 2022

It will take place from 20-24 June. The festival will open for entries on 20 January '22.
The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will be an in-person as well as a remote event.
It will take place in Cannes, France, from 20-24 June 2022, and you can expect to attend the festival either in person or online through LIONS Membership.
As per the festival’s website, the initial stages of judging will take place remotely but, jurors can expect to come together in Cannes to complete the final stages, and award the Lions, as they have done since 1954.
Cannes Lions will open for entries on 20 January 2022 and delegate registration on 13 January 2022. Downloadable entry kits and information on the Lions and categories are available on the website.
The Coronavirus pandemic forced the organisers to cancel the 2020 edition and to take the festival digital in 2021 (included awards for ‘20).