Canon India launches a quirky campaign to highlight the importance of cameras in capturing timeless moments

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, C Sukumaran, senior director for Product and Communication, Canon India said, “Photography & videography is an integral part of our lives nowadays and at Canon India, it is our constant endeavor to create products that empower the users of today with the best-in-class capturing experience. Our latest compact cameras, first being the PowerShot V10, the new video-centric device for content creators and EOS R100, the perfect go-to camera for all, as it’s the most affordable EOS R camera till date, both have been launched keeping in mind the desire to click, and shoot on an everyday basis to further build on to the love of photography and videography. Thus, through a humorous take, our new campaign enunciates the fact that capturing life’s most cherished memories are best left to Canon’s imaging technology, highlighting the significance of seamless clicking experience among the masses. We are confident that everyone watching will relate to one film or the other and resonate the sentiment."