Capri Loans unveils new campaign starring Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Kane Williamson

The campaign is produced and directed by Nakul Roshan Sahdev (known for Gully Boy and Pagglait) and filmmaker Kabeer Khurana.
Picasso Cinematics, a Mumbai-based production company, launched their latest TVC starring cricket stars Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Kane Williamson for Capri Loans.
The TVC showcases the incredible talents of the three cricketers and highlights the company's services in a captivating and unforgettable way.
Produced and directed by the talented duo of actor-turned-producer Nakul Roshan Sahdev (known for Gully Boy and Pagglait) and award-winning filmmaker Kabeer Khurana, the TVC is a perfect blend of creative storytelling, high-quality production, and incredible performances from the cast.
“We were pleased with the execution of the project. The team at Picasso is creative, patient and highly efficient,” said agency head Mahesh Chauhan of Salt Brand Solutions.
"We're excited to have worked with such talented individuals on this project and to have produced a TVC that captures the essence of Capri Loans' services while showcasing the skills of these amazing cricketers," said Kabeer Khurana, cofounder of Picasso Cinematics. "Our team worked tirelessly to create a visually stunning advertisement that we're sure will resonate with audiences," added Nakul Roshan Sahdev, cofounder Picasso Cinematics.
Picasso Cinematics continues to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in the advertising and marketing industry. Their latest TVC for Capri Loans is a testament to their talent and expertise, and it's sure to be a huge success. Don't miss your chance to see the magic of Picasso Cinematics and the skills of Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, and Kane Williamson in this unforgettable TVC for Capri Loans.