CaratLane encourages women to own and reward themselves for their wins

Conceptualised and conceived by BBH India, Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer of BBH India, stated, “Research has confirmed some disheartening facts. Women discount their own effort; they don’t acknowledge their own achievements, and they don’t celebrate their own wins enough. CaratLane is a trailblazing brand in the way it conducts its business and in what it enables through its many innovations. It is only fitting that it is the first jewellery brand to inspire women to celebrate their victories through Wear Your Wins. The initiative comprises a film, social interventions, and many more executions to inspire women to adorn their wins with jewellery – like dazzling tattoos as reminders of wins that are important to them,"