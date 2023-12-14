CaratLane unveils new campaign to celebrate ‘Everyday Vows’

Jennifer Pandya, VP, marketing, CaratLane, expressed her excitement about the campaign, "We believe that every day is an opportunity to celebrate love, and a Mangalsutra is the perfect symbol. A modern woman chooses to wear a mangalsutra as a marker of all the little things her husband does to make her feel special, whether it’s making chai in the morning or being her support system. We’ve created a range of gorgeous lightweight diamond Mangalsutra in chains, bracelets and rings to fit seamlessly into her lifestyle and add a touch of elegance to her every day.”