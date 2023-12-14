CaratLane unveils new campaign to celebrate ‘Everyday Vows’

Conceptualised by BBH India, the campaign aims to celebrate the special moments of love between a married couple.
CaratLane, an omni-channel jewellery brand has introduced its latest campaign, Everyday Vows.
The campaign is conceptualised and executed by BBH India, the creative agency within the Publicis Groupe India. The idea stems from the brand’s mission to encourage people to #KhulKeKaroExpress and aims to redefine the significance of Mangalsutras in a modern woman's married life.
The Everyday Vows campaign emphasises that modern women view Mangalsutras as an expression of love, celebrating all the special yet seemingly ordinary moments in a couple's routine life. Since Mangalsutras have become an integral part of a woman's everyday jewellery collection, one traditional design is no longer sufficient. Women are now opting for multiple intricate diamond designs that seamlessly complement their daily outfits.
Parikshit Bhattaccharya, chief creative officer, BBH India, states, "Our insight was clear – a woman should wear what she wants, not what she feels pressured to wear. So, we designed a campaign that beautifully brings out the essence of Caratlane’s Everyday Vows collection, ensuring it aligns with women’s lifestyle and attitude. It's about embracing the beauty of everyday magic in relationships."
Jennifer Pandya, VP, marketing, CaratLane, expressed her excitement about the campaign, "We believe that every day is an opportunity to celebrate love, and a Mangalsutra is the perfect symbol. A modern woman chooses to wear a mangalsutra as a marker of all the little things her husband does to make her feel special, whether it’s making chai in the morning or being her support system. We’ve created a range of gorgeous lightweight diamond Mangalsutra in chains, bracelets and rings to fit seamlessly into her lifestyle and add a touch of elegance to her every day.”