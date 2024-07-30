Cartoon Network and POGO expand school program for sustainable future

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Cartoon Network and POGO, are set to engage with 1 million children across nearly 1400 schools as part of the 17th edition of the School Contact Program (SCP). Cartoon Network and POGO school program starts this week, kids in 17 cities will meet their favourite characters.
The School Contact Program (SCP) will spotlight two celebrated themes this year. Cartoon Network’s multi-award-winning theme 'Titans of Tomorrow,' emphasises virtues such as recycling and energy conservation, encouraging children to take an active role in creating a sustainable future just like the DC’s Teen Titans! POGO with its theme 'Heroes of Kindness', will continue its focus on fostering a positive, empathetic community.
The SCP will be rolled out across Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Nagpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, and Indore.
Uttam Pal Singh, head of kids cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are excited to launch the 17th edition of the School Contact Program and continue with our commitment to foster a sustainable and compassionate society. With the 2023 themes ‘Titans of Tomorrow’ and ‘Heroes of Kindness’, SCP became one of our most successful programs and we aim to continue building on the success by inspiring students to embody values that will contribute to a kind and future-forward world. This program has been a cornerstone of our outreach efforts, and we look forward to its continued success in nurturing the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”
Talking about the 17th Edition of the School Contact Program, Tanaz Mehta, head of advertising sales, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “We are thrilled to reintroduce the 17th Edition of the School Contact Program. For 16 years, this initiative has been a powerful tool for our partner brands, enabling them to connect with children through beloved cartoon characters and make a significant impact with their new launches and initiatives. Thank you to our partners for their ongoing support and collaboration; we look forward to the opportunities ahead and another year of impactful engagement and inspiration.”
Each participating school will host a vibrant forty-minute thematic session. These sessions will feature a range of interactive activities designed to engage students, including fun icebreakers, compelling discussions on sustainability, and prompts to encourage acts of kindness in their daily lives. The program will also involve hands-on projects focused on environmental care. The sessions will conclude with a special ceremony where students will pledge to adopt responsible practices for a better planet. To celebrate their active involvement, students will receive delightful goodie bags and certificates from POGO and Cartoon Network, further motivating them to lead and inspire positive change.
Janhavi Vyas, head of marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, commented, “The School Contact Program has always been about more than just education; it’s about creating memorable experiences that inspire and empower young minds. By building on the success of last year’s themes and expanding our reach, we hope to make a lasting impact on children across India.”
Cartoon Network’s ‘Titans of Tomorrow’ is co-powered by ITC Classmates and Dettol Handwash, with Kellogg’s Multigrain Chocos and Winkies as associate sponsors. POGO’s 'Heroes of Kindness' have Kellogg’s Multigrain Chocos, Exo Antibacterial Dishwash Bar, Tata Soulfull Ragi Bites Choco Stick, and Britannia The Laughing Cow as associate sponsors.