Casio India broadens G-Shock's appeal by targeting diverse subcultures; plans to focus on women's range

Casio MD Hideki Imai explains the strategy behind the extended campaign with different athletes and artists.
In August 2023, Casio India launched a new G-Shock series campaign with Shubman Gill as the brand ambassador. The brand has extended the campaign by creating TEAM G-SHOCK, a diverse group of individuals from various fields.
This group includes trailblazers from subcultures such as hip-hop, b-boying, rally racing, and skateboarding.
Harith Noah, India’s Dakar Rally athlete is seen promoting G-SHOCK Mudmaster GG-1000-1A3 priced at Rs 19,995; Rapper Paradox from MTV Hustle Season 2 fame is seen promoting G-SHOCK GA-140GB—1A1 priced at Rs 9,995.
Skateboarding crew URBAN OUTLAWS is seen promoting G-SHOCK DW-5600BB-1A1 at Rs 6,795; Arif Chaudhary, popularly known as Flying Machine and India's B-Boyer is showcasing G-SHOCK GA-2100-1A1 at Rs 9,195. The prices mentioned are sourced from Amazon.in.
The curtain was raised in August, last year when Gill was announced as the brand’s ambassador and unveiled the Rise Above the Shocks campaign with the GA-2100 series.
The extended campaign film conceptualised by Wieden + Kennedy provides a perspective on the subculture, capturing the passion of athletes and artists. From the gravity-defying tricks of skateboarders to the raw emotion of rap, the films highlight the pure form of these art forms.
Casio India previously executed a similar strategy in Japan, where the brand is headquartered.
Hideki Imai, managing director of Casio India, mentions “Our decision to launch Team G-Shock in India reflects our commitment to expanding sales and blending local market dynamics with our global vision.”
The purpose of Team G-Shock in India mirrors that in Japan, and the brand aims to extend this approach to the US and European markets as well.
For the Japanese market, the brand collaborates with individuals from basketball, golf, surfing, skateboarding, and BMX riding.
Founded in 1946, Casio has two major ambassadors, Vicky Kaushal and Shubman Gill. However, the brand’s strategy of partnering with micro-influencers aims to reach Gen-Z (born between 1997 and 2012). According to Imai, consumer behaviour has shifted since COVID-19, making this strategy more effective than mass campaigns.
The brand chose these emerging fields in India to spread the G-Shock philosophy within niche markets and industries. To target Gen-Z and millennials, the campaign will be heavily digital. Additionally, the brand plans in-ground activations. In December 2024, Casio partnered with the Indian Sneaker Festival and collaborated with Bombay SB, an urban skateboarding community.
Imai notes that while celebrities can boost brand awareness, they do not always reflect the real application of the product. In contrast, these members from different fraternities showcase the product’s utility and appear more authentic.
“Unlike celebrities, these members wear our products in genuine contexts, enhancing their relevance and appeal,” he highlights.
Category growth
Indian consumers are increasingly adopting smartwatches for health and well-being. Is this affecting the traditional watch industry?
Imai states that the smartwatch industry in the low-price segment is experiencing a decline due to high defect rates and product issues. As a result, customers are shifting back to traditional watches. “High-income individuals, who initially embraced smartwatches for their novelty, are now turning away as these devices become ubiquitous and indistinguishable,” he explains. “G-Shock emphasises its core values and lifestyle appeal, positioning itself uniquely in the market without directly competing with smartwatches.”
Data supports this trend: The wearables market in India grew by only 2.1% year-on-year in the quarter ending March 2024, driven by a decline in smartwatch shipments, which totalled 25.6 million units. This growth rate contrasts with the double-digit increases seen since 2017, according to a research report by IDC. The average selling price also dropped to $18.59 from $22.62 in the previous quarter.
Imai also points out that Indian consumers are more technology-conscious and see significant value in new technologies compared to consumers in other regions. “Watches, once solely for telling time, have now become fashion accessories. The brand is also selecting Pantone colours based on global trends.”
Currently, Casio has 61 exclusive brand outlets and a 50-50 split in revenue between offline and online sales. Pre-COVID, online sales accounted for only 25%.
Casio’s G-Shock watches, predominantly worn by men due to their large dial size and masculine style, they still have women range. They are also planning to launch a different strategy to target women more in the future, "Women are the future for us. We are developing strategies to target this important demographic," Imai states.