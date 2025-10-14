Casio’s new Diwali campaign turns time into a symbol of hope

This Diwali, Casio India unveils a heartfelt campaign that celebrates courage, dreams, and the strength of family bonds. Rooted in the spirit of the festival of lights, the film tells the story of a young designer who hides her creative work from her father, fearing disapproval. Her brother becomes the bridge between her dreams and her father’s acceptance. Moved by pride and love, the father gifts her a Casio watch — a quiet yet powerful symbol of belief and new beginnings.

Through this emotional narrative, Casio transforms time into a metaphor for hope, connection, and encouragement, reflecting its philosophy of 'Making Moments That Matter.' The film also spotlights the elegant MTP-1302PD-3AV and LTP-1302DD-4A2 models, each representing timeless design and emotional depth that align with festive sentiment.

Takuto Kimura, managing director, Casio India, said: “Diwali brings families together in celebration of light, hope, and renewal. At Casio, our watches have always been more than instruments of timekeeping — they’re companions in life’s most meaningful moments. This film captures that beautifully, reminding us to celebrate the inner strength and brilliance that Diwali stands for.”

Produced by Method Productions and directed by Barath Jayarajan, the film captures the warmth of Indian homes and the emotions that make Diwali truly special. With its cinematic storytelling and visual charm, the campaign pays tribute to those who nurture courage, inspire dreams, and create moments that truly matter.