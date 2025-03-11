Castrol’s new SRK-led campaign aims to capture rural demand via IPL

In the blistering heat of Rajasthan's desert, a police officer's motorcycle engine purrs defiantly. The scene is set against a cinematic backdrop of swirling dust, a merciless sun, and the unmistakable face of Shah Rukh Khan in khaki, pursuing criminals whose inferior engine oil has betrayed them at the most inopportune moment.

That is Castrol India's latest ad campaign, created by Ogilvy.

The campaign is for Castrol Activ—Castrol’s two-wheeler engine oil—and centres around an upgraded formula that promises "3X protection" against engine overheating, a common nemesis for India's 235 million two-wheeler owners.

The villain of this piece? Heat. The hero? Not Shah Rukh Khan (though his star power is hard to miss), but rather the humble bottle of Castrol Activ that keeps engines from throwing tantrums in sweltering conditions. The campaign's hashtag, #GarmiMeinBhi3XProtection, translates to "3X protection even in heat".

While this is an all-India campaign, the brand is focusing more on the rural markets.

Rohit Talwar, vice president and head of marketing at Castrol India, reveals, “Engine overheating is a challenge every commuter in India faces. Two-wheeler engines are tested every day in city traffic and difficult terrains, accentuated by hot weather conditions. While this is an all-India campaign, our strategic focus is on rural India—a rapidly growing two-wheeler market with evolving mobility needs.”

Rohit Talwar, VP and head of marketing, Castrol India

Media strategy

To drive the message home, the brand is opting for a 360-degree presence for the campaign and some on-ground activations.

“Television serves as the lead medium, supplemented by digital. The campaign will be anchored by a robust on-ground activation, engaging key trade partners and mechanics—our core influencers in the category. This will be complemented by a multi-platform media strategy designed to maximise visibility and consumer engagement,” Talwar says.

And speaking of mechanics—Castrol recognises these grease-handed wizards as the true influencers in this category. The brand's 'Baadshah Mechanic Jalsas' across 40 cities will engage with over 30,000 mechanics directly—a grassroots approach that acknowledges who really holds sway in the end-consumer’s purchase decision.

For 115 years, Castrol India has been lubricating the nation's engines. But there's nothing quiet about their marketing strategy—especially when it comes to their love affair with sports.

The brand's DNA is practically encoded with performance, endurance, and reliability—qualities as essential to championship athletes as they are to high-performance machinery.

Castrol's global identity is inextricably linked with high-octane sporting events, from Formula 1 to MotoGP. In India, they've adapted this strategy to local palates, partnering with the Mumbai Indians cricket team, sponsoring motorsport events such as the Valley Run and the KTM Cup, and recently announcing a partnership with HRC Honda in MotoGP.

"Our media presence in marquee sporting events—IPL, T20 World Cup, and Wimbledon—ensures we stay top-of-mind and drives brand preference, which eventually translates into the most important metric of all—business growth." Rohit Talwar, Castrol India

“Every association is deliberate—amplifying awareness, strengthening brand affinity, and delivering business impact,” says Talwar.

“From Mumbai Indians and Valley Run to the KTM Cup, we’ve strategically aligned with high-octane sporting events that reflect our DNA. Beyond motorsports, our media presence in marquee sporting events—IPL, T20 World Cup, and Wimbledon—ensures we stay top-of-mind and drives brand preference, which eventually translates into the most important metric of all—business growth.”

The latest campaign was first aired during the final of the ICC Champions Trophy, where India triumphed over New Zealand.

SRK as the ambassador

The collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Castrol India represents an alignment between established entities in their respective fields. The actor, with a three-decade career in Indian cinema, was selected for qualities that parallel Castrol's market position—namely longevity and consistent performance.

Talwar explains the selection criteria: "As the market leader in India over several decades and a brand that has endured for over a century, we were looking for a partner who has leadership in his or her industry, one that has endured and stood the test of time. SRK's timeless excellence, his authentic storytelling, and iconic superstardom made him the perfect choice for us."

And the collaboration has paid dividends. “SRK’s impact on the brand and business was seen rapidly after we onboarded him last year and launched our first campaign for Castrol EDGE, which has now become the brand of choice for super premium car owners in India. The partnership has helped us strengthen relationships with both consumers and customers,” says Talwar.