Celebrate Dhanteras with Blinkit delivering gold coins in 10 minutes!

Leveraging this, Zomato has teamed up with Blinkit to urge users to buy ‘gold membership’ and save money to buy gold coins.
Blinkit has revolutionised its delivery service to provide gold and silver coins for the festive season. To realise these offerings, the brand has collaborated with Malabar Gold and Diamonds.
Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali, which marks Goddess Laxmi's emergence from the sea during 'sagar manthan’. This auspicious day is associated with wealth and prosperity and purchasing gold on Dhanteras is a tradition believed to bring blessings from Goddess Laxmi.
In a major leap beyond its food delivery origins, Blinkit has diversified its services to include home appliances, utensils, personal care, pharma, pet essentials and now- gold and silver coins, promising swift deliveries within 10 minutes.
The brand has released an ad film highlighting traffic issues during the festive season. It illustrates how users can effortlessly order gold and silver coins for Dhanteras through Blinkit's user-friendly app, promising a stress-free and timely delivery experience.
Additionally, Blinkit is offering a comprehensive range of festive essentials. From flower garlands, idols of Ganesha and Laxmi, diyas and decorations to cleaning items and gifting packs, everything you need for the celebrations is conveniently available in one place.
Following this, the brand has collaborated with its parent company, Zomato. The cover page of Times of India for November 10, showcases their strategic team up. Zomato has put forth its intriguing offer to for consumers to buy Zomato Gold membership and enjoy extra discounts and savings to further spend on gold and silver coins.
In a world where time is of the essence, Blinkit has adopted unique and creative innovations to expand its customer base.