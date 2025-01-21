Centerfruit kickstarts 2025 with a new ‘Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee’ TVC

Centerfruit, the chewing gum brand from Perfetti Van Melle, has launched its first campaign of 2025, marking a notable return to its "Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee" tagline after a significant hiatus.

The television commercial, directed by veteran filmmaker Prasoon Pandey, signals a shift in the brand's advertising strategy as it revisits one of its most recognised marketing elements.

The new campaign, conceptualised and created by Ogilvy India, tells the story of a city dweller, confined to a bullock cart journey, and his urgent need to reach the airport. The story unfolds as the cart driver devises an unconventional solution involving Centerfruit, playing on the brand's long-standing association with fruit flavour appeal. The ad film has been created by Corcoise Films, the production house that created the original 'Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee' commercial.

This marks a departure from the brand's recent marketing approach while maintaining connections to its advertising heritage.

The "Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee" tagline, which translates to "How the tongue waggles," had been a cornerstone of Centerfruit's marketing during its formative years in India. The phrase had previously featured in several memorable advertisements that helped establish the brand's identity in the competitive confectionery market.

For the last couple of years, the brand appears to have focused more on its new "Mood Ting Tong" tagline, which found its usage across Centerfruit offerings such as the Tennis Ball Shape gums, Soft Chews, and also the core Centerfruit offerings.

The significance of this campaign extends beyond mere nostalgia. Centerfruit, operating as a flagship brand within Perfetti Van Melle's portfolio, currently commands approximately 25% of India's chewing gum market share.

This position reflects the brand's sustained presence in a market known for its diverse consumer preferences and intense competition among confectionery brands.

Pandey's involvement in the project adds another layer of interest to the campaign. Known for his distinctive directorial style and contribution to Indian advertising, Pandey's interpretation of the brief brings fresh perspective to the familiar tagline.

While maintaining the brand's traditional elements of humour and situation-based storytelling, the commercial's premise introduces contemporary elements that align with current viewing preferences.

The timing of this campaign coincides with broader shifts in India's confectionery market.

As consumer preferences continue to evolve and new players enter the market, established brands like Centerfruit face the challenge of maintaining relevance while preserving their core identity. The return to a proven tagline, updated for contemporary audiences, reflects this balance between tradition and innovation.