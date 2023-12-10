Centre issues notice to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn in association with Gutka ads

The petitioner asserts that despite having made a prior representation to the government on October 22, no action has been taken.
In response to a contempt petition, the central government informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court that it issued notices to actors Akshay Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn regarding their advertisements for gutka companies, as reported by PTI.
On December 8, the counsel for the Centre informed the High Court that the Supreme Court was already addressing the same issue, therefore, the current petition should be dismissed.
Post the hearing, the bench scheduled the proceeding for May 9, 2024. Previously, Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan's bench had instructed the central government to address the petitioner's representation. The petitioner had initially argued that action should be taken against actors and dignitaries who, despite receiving high-profile awards, were involved in advertising for gutka companies.
The petitioner contended that despite making the representation to the government on October 22, no action was taken. Subsequently, during the consideration of the contempt petition, the high court issued a notice to the Cabinet Secretary of the central government.
On December 8, deputy solicitor general SB Pandey informed the High Court that the Centre had issued show cause notices to Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. Additionally, the court was apprised that Amitabh Bachchan had sent a legal notice to a gutka company displaying his advertisement, despite having terminated his contract with them.
It has been observed that brands do not get celebrities to advertise pan masala or gutka but, instead, to sidestep the ban on tobacco advertising, they advertise with elaichi pearls or similar products that the company sells.