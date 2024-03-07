Charged by Thums Up reunites Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary from 'Taare Zameen Par' in its latest campaign

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Mind charged, Body Charged is an anthem of possibilities. Aamir Khan and Darsheel reunite after 17 years to ignite a passion of being able to do anything and everything. Aamir was a delight to partner with and he truly pushed the team to go beyond the obvious. He has personally sat through each and every role and crafted them to perfection. Hat tip to Adavit Chandan, the director who made this vision come to life with such class and passion. Big thanks to the entire team who pushed all boundaries to make mind charged and body charged happen.”