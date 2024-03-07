Charged by Thums Up reunites Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary from 'Taare Zameen Par' in its latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The new campaign ‘Mind Charged, Body Charged’ introduces a new Strawberry flavour.
Charged by Thums Up, the all-new beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, has unveiled its new campaign Mind Charged, Body Charged, featuring Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary, reuniting the duo onscreen after 17 years post Taare Zameen Par movie.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the new charged film features Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary in a visually appealing narrative, with Aamir portraying various avatars throughout the film in larger-than-life situations. The creative is meant to show how Charged acts as the enabler to accomplish impossible, big achievements which require both physical agility and mental alertness. The campaign highlights the product’s invigorating effects, empowering Gen-Z to embrace and overcome life's challenges.
Talking about the campaign, Tish Condeno, senior category director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said, “With the introduction of the new Strawberry variant of Charged by Thums Up, our aim is to continuously innovate, providing invigorating experiences to consumers. With this campaign, we are thrilled to welcome the legendary Aamir Khan back to the Coca-Cola family after 17 years, embodying the essence of Charged alongside Darsheel Safary, evoking a sense of nostalgia and excitement.”
Aamir Khan, commenting on his association with the campaign, said, “It’s a really fun script, and I was really ‘charged’ by the concept, and I really enjoyed doing it. I’m happy to be a part of the Thums Up/Coke family. I am looking forward to the campaign going public and the audience response.”
Charged by Thums Up continues to push boundaries, ensuring that its offerings resonate with evolving consumer preferences. The campaign will be rolled out on TV, digital and social. Vicky Kaushal has been featured in earlier advertisements for Charged.
Darsheel Safary, commenting on the association said, “It’s an absolute honour to be associated with the legendary Aamir Khan and reuniting on the screen with him after 17 years post Taare Zameen Par. As a young individual, I’m thrilled to embody the spirit of Charged, inspiring others to embrace life with vigor and passion, just like the beverage itself."
Safary recently teased a potential collaboration with Aamir Khan in an Instagram post, sparking audience anticipation for a sequel to the Taare Zameen Par movie. "All the love to my favorite mentor for the experience,
Watch this space for the Big reveal," he added in caption.
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Mind charged, Body Charged is an anthem of possibilities. Aamir Khan and Darsheel reunite after 17 years to ignite a passion of being able to do anything and everything. Aamir was a delight to partner with and he truly pushed the team to go beyond the obvious. He has personally sat through each and every role and crafted them to perfection. Hat tip to Adavit Chandan, the director who made this vision come to life with such class and passion. Big thanks to the entire team who pushed all boundaries to make mind charged and body charged happen.”