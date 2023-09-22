Cheil India's campaign for Samsung Galaxy phones promotes affordable tech upgrades

The campaign highlights exclusive exchange offers, a popular practice in Indian households during the festive season.
Cheil India has launched a new campaign for Samsung Galaxy Smartphones that focuses on making great technology affordable. The campaign highlights exclusive exchange offers, a popular practice in Indian households during the festive season. It features two iconic Galaxy products, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip5, targeting Gen Z and millennials with their advanced features.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP camera, nightography for capturing nighttime moments, a powerful processor for gaming, and more. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Flip5, known for its pocketable design, offers a larger cover screen and hands-free selfie capabilities with The Flex Cam.
Aditya Babbar, senior director, mobile Business, Samsung India, stated, "Keeping true to our philosophy of making great tech affordable, The Samsung S23 Series builds on the philosophy of affordability where consumers can choose up to 24M no-cost EMI along with an unmatched exchange bonus on their old device, driving our mission of Digital India."
The campaign's film revolves around affordability, focusing on the offers available. It tells a story about siblings, with one sibling availing the zero down payment offer on the Galaxy S23 Ultra and returning their old phone to their younger sister, who then upgrades to a Galaxy Z Flip5 with an additional discount. The follow-up ads explore the brother-sister relationship and the role of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in their lives.
“We have shared our Smartphones with our siblings and all we did was capture this moment in a tongue-in-cheek manner, not to mention the attractive offers that make it easier to upgrade to Galaxy phones” says Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
Speaking about the campaign, Srijib Mallik- head of business-Samsung, at Cheil India, said, “Hand-me-down is common practice amongst siblings. However, with our attractive offers one can get into the aspirational Galaxy series. Through slice-of-life films, we have catapulted this observation into a theme that holds the entire campaign together”.