Cheil SWA group reveals a new visual identity for Cheil X

Building on the Cheil’s legacy of Tech inspiring creativity, the visual identity of Cheil X is the emblem which is a profound synthesis of cultural heritage and creative ethos, echoing the very essence of the agency's philosophical underpinnings. At its core lies the symbol of the letter X, a manifestation of their relentless pursuit of disruptive innovation within the realm of advertising. The use of the Korean script 'Hangul' to form the letter X is symbolic of the agency's deep-rooted connection to its Korean origins. Yet, it transcends mere linguistic representation; it embodies their reverence for tradition and the wisdom of centuries encapsulated within the geometric minimalism. In this fusion of alphabets and cultures, they discovered a harmonious blend of diversity and unity, reflecting the tapestry of human experience.