Cheil’s Experience Commerce bags social media mandate for Western Refrigeration

Experience Commerce will aim to elevate Western Refrigeration's social media presence.
The account was secured following several rounds of presentations. This strategic partnership positions Experience Commerce to execute social media campaigns for Western Refrigeration.
Its focus is on elevating brand awareness, engaging the target audience, and driving organic growth across social media platforms i.e., Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and Youtube.
The agency's approach will aim to include showcasing product excellence, fostering customer engagement, and building brand loyalty through compelling and informative content. The emphasis will also be on developing posts that encourage audience interaction, sharing, and advocacy.
Additionally, the agency will also emphasise to showcase its sustainability and environmental responsibility initiatives, aligning with the values of eco-conscious consumers. The comprehensive strategy aims to build an active community for the brand but also generate high-quality leads for sustained business growth.
Parmeet Singh, executive director, Western Refrigeration, commented, "Beginning this year, we are committed to making substantial investments in fortifying our digital presence and harnessing the power of social media to showcase the excellence of our products and engage with our consumers digitally. After a meticulous selection process for our social media partner, we chose Experience Commerce based on their innovative pitch and demonstrated expertise.”
Meera Ghare, VP – business development, Experience Commerce, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Western Refrigeration to enhance their digital presence.”
This collaboration between Experience Commerce and Western Refrigeration aims to inject a fresh perspective into the brand's social marketing strategies and enabling the brand to forge a positive digital image among its consumers.