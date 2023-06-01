Chennai Super Kings has highest fan loyalty: Rediffusion Red Lab

How is fandom calculated? The first sign is hand-raising or clear identification - Yes, I support this team. Keeping track of the favourite team’s scores or performance is the first stage of belongingness. Watching the team matches on television or staying abreast with its live play on digital is the next layer. ‘The team and its players are in my conversations with family and friends’ cements fandom further. Buying merchandise and going to the stadium to watch and cheer the choice team is the acme of fandom.