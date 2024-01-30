Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand joins Chess.com as brand ambassador

Following the agreement, Anand will make regular appearances on Chess.com’s channels.
Indian Chess player, GM Viswanathan Anand, has signed as a brand ambassador for Chess.com. The five-time world champion will bring his knowledge and experience to the chess platform throughout 2024 and beyond.
Anand’s aim is to help broaden the appeal of chess in an effort to strengthen the game at home and abroad. Following the agreement, Anand will make regular appearances on Chess.com’s channels.
Anand, known as “The Tiger of Madras”, is a five time World Champion and held the undisputed title from 2007 to 2013. His meteoric rise as a youngster with his lightning speed got him recognition on the world stage In a career spanning more than four decades he has been a top player winning most of the tournaments.
He has further strengthened his legacy by mentoring India's brightest talents and helping the game reach new audiences. Anand is still ranked number 11 in the world.
Among other highlights, fans will be treated to:
• Exclusive Vishy Anand content
• Weekly Vishy Anand tournaments with special prizes
• Appearances on Chess.com’s live and online events
• Chances for players & fans to meet and play with him
• Commentary on top global and Indian events.
Viswanathan Anand said: "Chess is exploding in India right now and there are millions of people wanting to play, watch, and improve their game. I am honored to be able to help by passing on what I have learnt down the years and there is no better platform to do so on than Chess.com.
He further adds, “I'll be appearing on shows to commentate, creating fun content, meeting fans and creating new resources to help give back to the chess community both in India and abroad. I can't wait to get started!"
Chess.com’s chief chess officer, IM Danny Rensch said: “We are humbled to have Vishy on board for Chess.com. Vishy is not Anand, known as “The Tiger of Madras”, is considered India’s greatest player ever. He is a five time World Champion and held the undisputed title from 2007 to 2013. His meteoric rise as a youngster with his lightning speed got him recognition on the world stage In a career spanning more than four decades he has been a top player winning most of the tournaments.
Chess.com’s country director, Avadh Shah said: “Viswanathan Anand is one of the greatest sports persons our country has ever produced. He is a huge legend and icon in India. We are delighted to welcome him to the Chess.com family. As the world’s no.1 chess platform, we look forward to working with him to grow chess and make the sport accessible to newer audiences all across the country.”