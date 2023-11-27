Chevrolet's holiday ad takes a sentimental road trip through the brand's legacy

The international ad depicts a young woman's perfect gift for her grandmother- the memories from years past.
Festivals are a time when families come together to celebrate. In the warmth of the celebrations, new memories are created and old memories are cherished. But what does it mean for someone who is losing their memory?
Chevrolet's UK holiday ad depicts just that. The ad centers around a grandmother who is suffering from memory loss and how a Chevrolet car helps her recall significant milestones from her life. Her granddaughter drives her around town in a classic 1972 Chevrolet Suburban, taking her past her old home, her high school and a drive-in theatre. As she rides through the familiar neighbourhood, old memories rush back to her. The granddaughter has a perfect gift for her grandmother- the memories from years past.
The ad doesn't just celebrate the season but takes a heartfelt detour into the world of poignant family memories. The advertisement unfolds a touching narrative, unraveling the impact of memory loss on the fabric of familial connections, all against the backdrop of the iconic 1972 Chevrolet Suburban.
As they drive around in the old family car, we see new Chevrolet cars on the road, highlighting the brand's long-standing legacy. While tugging on our heartstrings, the automobile company effectively communicates a message stressing the integral role the cars have played in people's lives.
Chevrolet's holiday ad last year also stirred similar emotions. Its ad Holiday Ride shone the spotlight on the classic Impala convertible through a touching father-daughter story.
Closer home, the ad has similarities to Ford's 'Committed to Serve' campaign, where a daughter repairs their family's old Ford Ikon to surprise her mom on her birthday.