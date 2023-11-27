Chevrolet's holiday ad takes a sentimental road trip through the brand's legacy

Chevrolet's UK holiday ad depicts just that. The ad centers around a grandmother who is suffering from memory loss and how a Chevrolet car helps her recall significant milestones from her life. Her granddaughter drives her around town in a classic 1972 Chevrolet Suburban, taking her past her old home, her high school and a drive-in theatre. As she rides through the familiar neighbourhood, old memories rush back to her. The granddaughter has a perfect gift for her grandmother- the memories from years past.