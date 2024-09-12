Chhetri, Bhutia, Bumrah, and Manu Bhaker team up to find Indian football's next big hero

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
In their quest to find the next great Indian football star, Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia are joined by Jasprit Bumrah, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, and many more.
Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 is going to kickstart this Friday and the whole country is wondering who the next football star will turn out to be. The ad campaign promoting the league is also asking the same question
"Agla Hero Kaun?" (Who will be the next hero?) is the new season's promotional campaign from the ISL. The initiative is spearheaded by Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, two legendary figures in Indian football. The commercial begins on a football pitch with Bhutia playfully asking Chhetri, "Socha hai, humare baad Indian football ka agla hero kaun banega?" (Have you ever wondered who will be the next hero of Indian football after us?) To this, Chhetri responds, "India se poochte hain" (Let's ask India), as he passes on the football to Ravi Shastri.
Shastri, a former coach of the Indian national cricket team, is then asked the question as he receives the ball. He appears bewildered as he ponders over the question.
John Abraham and Ranbir Kapoor, owners of ISL clubs, athletes PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, PR Sreejesh, and IM Vijayan are all recipients of the football. 'Agla Hero Kaun?' is their unifying campaign slogan.
"If you want to be the next hero, don't take the pressure," Chhetri advises the aspiring football stars in the commercial. "Just play the game for fun and ignore the outside world as much as possible. Everyone is going to say something, but you should just play for fun," he adds.
To deepen the impact of this campaign, two regional campaigns with the same theme have also been launched in Kolkata and Kerala.
In Kolkata, three club leaders are spearheading the campaign: Subhasish Bose, defender of Mohun Bagan Super Giant; Cleiton Silva, Captain of East Bengal FC; and Samad Ali Mallick, Captain of Mohammedan Sporting Clubh
Helming the Kerala campaign is IM Vijayan, a former footballer from the state, and PR Sreejesh, a former goalkeeper for the Indian hockey team.
The first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season will be played on September 13, pitting Mumbai City FC against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, and 12 other teams will compete in the 13th annual Indian Super League (ISL) season beginning September 13, 2024.
ISL 2024-25 season will kick off on Friday, September 13, 2024, with a clash between ISL League Winners Mohun Bagan Super Giant and ISL Cup Winners Mumbai City FC at 7:30 pm IST at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata.
Sports 18—3 (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam), Asianet Plus (Malayalam), and JioCinema (English, Hindi, Bengali, and Malayalam) will all broadcast the ISL live and free of charge.
Additionally Sports 18—1, Sports 18—2 and Sports 18—Khel will also broadcast live certain ISL matches.