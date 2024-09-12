Chhetri, Bhutia, Bumrah, and Manu Bhaker team up to find Indian football's next big hero

"Agla Hero Kaun?" (Who will be the next hero?) is the new season's promotional campaign from the ISL. The initiative is spearheaded by Bhaichung Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri, two legendary figures in Indian football. The commercial begins on a football pitch with Bhutia playfully asking Chhetri, "Socha hai, humare baad Indian football ka agla hero kaun banega?" (Have you ever wondered who will be the next hero of Indian football after us?) To this, Chhetri responds, "India se poochte hain" (Let's ask India), as he passes on the football to Ravi Shastri.