Chinese Wok launches ‘Chinese Bole Toh, Chinese Wok’ campaign to own India’s craving moment

Chinese Wok, India’s largest homegrown Desi Chinese QSR, has launched a bold new campaign titled 'Chinese Bole Toh, Chinese Wok', celebrating India’s love for Desi Chinese food this festive season. The campaign, built around playful short films, humorously captures everyday mix-ups when people refer to Chinese food outlets, turning those moments into a powerful brand recall cue.

Advertisment

The narrative cleverly dramatizes these relatable mix-ups through witty slice-of-life scenes, ending with the punchline - 'Chinese Bole Toh, Chinese Wok' By blending humor and authenticity, the campaign reinforces Chinese Wok’s position as India’s go-to destination for Chinese food cravings during the peak season of food, festivity, and togetherness.





The films will air across OTT platforms, social media, and high-impact broadcast events, including the cricket season, to maximize visibility during India’s most-watched entertainment moments.

Aayush Madhusudan Agrawal, founder & director, Lenexis Foodworks, said: “Over the last decade, Chinese Wok has become synonymous with how India enjoys Desi Chinese bold flavours, youthful energy, and everyday cravings. With this campaign, we’re not just launching an ad; we’re taking a leadership stance. ‘Chinese Bole Toh, Chinese Wok’ is a cultural hook that we believe will define how the category is remembered and recalled for years to come.”

Vikas Iyer, marketing head, Lenexis Foodworks, said: “Great brands don’t just advertise – they own cultural cues. With this new brand campaign, we are claiming the craving moment and making Chinese Wok the instinctive answer whenever India thinks of Chinese.”

Beyond the films, the campaign includes influencer collaborations, AR-led in-store experiences, social media challenges, and cultural partnerships — ensuring “Chinese Bole Toh, Chinese Wok” lives beyond screens. This digital-first approach aims to amplify brand engagement through interactive, youth-driven storytelling.