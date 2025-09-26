Chumbak’s latest campaign celebrates everyday moments with design and joy

Chumbak, India’s home and lifestyle brand, has unveiled its latest campaign 'Celebrate a Life of Joy with Chumbak.' The film captures slice-of-life moments of a young couple preparing to host their friends with Chumbak’s decor and dinnerware, alongside guests choosing thoughtful gifts for the evening. The campaign highlights the brand’s focus on hosting, gifting, and creating joyful connections.

Advertisment

Speaking about the launch, Rishi Vasudev, ceo, Chumbak & founder of GOAT Brand Labs, said: “Chumbak is symbolic to stories from India, and beyond – what started as a souvenir brand has slowly evolved into a design movement that is defining modern Indian homes. With this campaign, we wanted to capture that spirit of thoughtful connections, where hosting and gifting are less about the occasion and more about the joy of togetherness, while strengthening Chumbak’s position as an expressive choice for hosting and gifting.”

The campaign extends Chumbak’s narrative beyond design to premium homeware, accessories, and gifts that make everyday gatherings special. With a digital-first approach, it will run across OTT, social media, and other digital platforms to reach young audiences.