Chunky Panday serves up a spicy rap for KFC's 'Taste the Epic' ad

KFC is wrapping up the year with an epic collaboration featuring the OG Panday. If you thought it was Annie or Bhavs, think again. It's actually "Annie ka papa, Bhavs ka pati" — Chunky Panday, the newest rapper in town, stealing the spotlight with this new collab!

In his recently dropped rap video, Chunky Panday declares that KFC= Epic Taste and invites fans across the country to enjoy a variety of finger-lickin’ good food. From the Hot & Crispy Chicken and Hot Wings to boneless Chicken Popcorn, Peri-Peri Boneless Chicken Strips, Zinger Burgers, Rolls, and more, there's something for everyone to taste the epic.

Ananya Panday commented on Chunky Panday’s post, “Woooowww,” while Bhavana Panday said, “This is EPICC.” Actor Fardeen Khan commented, “Loved it. Well done. Made me happy. Made me want KFC, Chunky P.” Other stars like Nargis Fakhri, Seema Sajdeh, Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Shehnaaz Gill, Soundarya Sharma, and Mihir Ahuja also couldn't resist the finger-lickin' good food and Chunky P’s iconic rap.

KFC recently launched its new brand campaign, Taste the Epic, celebrating the taste of KFC’s bestselling menu items. The campaign introduces a bold feel and transforms KFC fan favourites into superheroes, giving the brand a fresh, dynamic look.

While Chunky enjoys the EPIC taste of KFC, chicken lovers across the country can indulge in a variety of options from three categories of KFC’s bestselling items. The ‘Chicken on Bone’ category includes the Hot & Crispy Chicken and crunchy Hot Wings, perfect for sharing.

The ‘Boneless’ range offers convenient snacks like Chicken Popcorn and Peri Peri Boneless Strips.

The ‘Burgers & More’ category presents KFC's epic taste in new formats, with options like Chicken Rolls inspired by flavours from around the world—Thai Spicy, Korean Tangy, American Nashville, and Indian Tandoori. There are also Zinger Burgers, crispy chicken fillets and veggies in soft sesame buns, which can be paired with Rice Bowlz for a complete meal.





