'Chup ho jao!' - urges Axis Bank's PSA; set to the tune of Italian song 'Bella Ciao'

The PSA is set to the tune of of Italian song 'Bella Ciao' and it urges people to be wary of fraudsters asking for personal data.
AutumnGrey's new campaign for Axis Bank borrows its tune from Netflix's well-known show 'Money Heist'. The song titled 'Bella Ciao' is an Italian protest folk song that originated in the 19th century. The song was a defining feature of Italy's anti-fascist movement and is the title song for Netflix's show Money Heist.
Axis Bank's PSA uses this song to deliver a PSA to its customers to remain guarded against those attempting to commit fraud. 'Chup ho jao' - urges the song, advising users to stay silent against those asking for a credit card's CVV, a transaction's OTP or netbanking login details.
The irony of using the song 'Bella Ciao' is not lost - the show Money Heist centers around a bank robbery, commited over two seasons on Netflix. The song was performed by Axis Bank's employees
Axis Bank has also used the theme of 'silence' in the past with its #MuhPeTaala campaign, which used police personnel speaking directly to customers on the importance of putting a 'lock' on their mouths whenever scamsters call, asking for information on their banking details (such as CVV, OTPs and so on.)
Last time we saw Netflix's involvement in an ad in the BFSI sector, it was a promotional activity it was for its series Jamtara. Jamtara was a show that focussed on how small-time criminals carried out BFSI frauds by posing as banking agents over a call.
Another promo was shot like an episode of a news feature, complete with a dramatic host narrating the grim events to the camera.
In addition to these two promos, Netflix has partnered Vice Media to put out a six-minute long documentary on its official YouTube channel, talking about the scams from the fraudsters' point of view.
Another promotional activity had comedian Kunal Kamra host a discussion with people who had been victims of phishing scams. The participants of the discussion were all urban citizens who unwittingly got tricked by those phishing for sensitive information.