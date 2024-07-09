CID's ACP Pradyuman and Daya investigate skin problems in Nykaa's latest campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Nykaa, a beauty and lifestyle destination, has once again taken social media by storm with a delightful surprise for fans. In a nostalgic nod to the beloved 90s TV show CID, Nykaa has brought back the iconic characters ACP Pradyuman and Daya in an unexpected yet ingenious collaboration video.
This entertaining campaign cleverly fuses the world of skincare with the unforgettable catchphrases of CID to educate viewers on the essential Cleanser, Serum, Moisturizer, and Sunscreen (CSMS) skincare routine.
In this video, ACP Pradyuman and Daya unravel the mystery behind common skin issues like open pores and pimples, providing valuable skincare tips with their signature flair. Viewers can see Daya excited about breaking the doors, only to realise that they are tacking a mightier enemy- open pores. The line, “Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz,” playfully captures the essence of the campaign as the duo tackles skincare concerns with the same determination they used to solve crimes.
This creative collaboration not only brings a sense of nostalgia but also makes skincare education fun and engaging.