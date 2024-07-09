CID's ACP Pradyuman and Daya investigate skin problems in Nykaa's latest campaign

In this video, ACP Pradyuman and Daya unravel the mystery behind common skin issues like open pores and pimples, providing valuable skincare tips with their signature flair. Viewers can see Daya excited about breaking the doors, only to realise that they are tacking a mightier enemy- open pores. The line, “Ab ayega bahar skin problems ka raaz,” playfully captures the essence of the campaign as the duo tackles skincare concerns with the same determination they used to solve crimes.