Cipla partners with Pocket Ace's FilterCopy to bust asthma myths in new #BerokZindagi campaign

The campaign aims to dispel asthma myths, improve inhaler acceptance, and inspire asthmatics to live an unstoppable life.
Cipla's #BerokZindagi campaign has partnered with Pocket Aces, the digital platform, to create multiple sketches for Pocket Aces' leading short-form content channel - FilterCopy. This partnership is Cipla's entry into alternative content formats that use relatable storytelling to convey and subtly reinforce an important message. The goal of the campaign is to dispel asthma myths, improve inhaler acceptance, and inspire asthmatics to live a Berok Zindagi (unstoppable life). The first video, 'A Monsoon Romance: When Opposites Attract', premiered today on FilterCopy's YouTube channel.
The videos will tell stories that are easy to consume and share. The first story is about a love set against the backdrop of the Mumbai monsoons. The story will show that even those with asthma can enjoy the rainy season with the proper doctor-prescribed treatment. The films will be available in six languages – Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Achin Gupta, CEO - One India Business, Cipla said, “With India contributing almost 42% of global asthma deaths despite accounting for only 13% of the cases worldwide,[1] Asthma continues to be a high burden disease in India affecting both adults and children. Misconceptions about asthma and inhalers contribute to the imbalance in its prevalence and outcomes, but correcting these can significantly improve patients' lives. Over the years Cipla has pushed the boundaries with #BerokZindagi, employing a multitude of creative mediums to help combat misinformation, stigmas, and myths about asthma as well as inhalers and connect with today’s audiences.
By exploring various content formats that touch upon diverse themes our aim is to integrate our message of awareness and inspiration into the cultural fabric of the country, enabling us to reach and resonate with a wide-ranging audience. With this partnership, Berok Zindagi moves beyond being just an awareness campaign, but to a movement that aims to transform perceptions and improve the lives of those living with asthma.”
Aditi Shrivastava, co-founder & CEO, Pocket Aces said, "The Cipla partnership is very special especially since it aligns perfectly with our renewed mission of positive content at Pocket Aces. Storytelling can have a profound impact on dispelling misconceptions, as the Cipla team has already proved with innovative initiatives on their #BerokZindagi campaign. We have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Cipla to design content pieces that will address different communities and distinct use cases that will reach a massive audience. Via this campaign, we are looking forward to leveraging our channel FilterCopy to educate, break myths, and empower our audiences to live #BerokZindagi.”
Cipla has also released an ad film that follows the story of a young schoolboy living with asthma. After being underestimated by the rival cricket team because of his condition, the young boy shows them up and defies expectations, showcasing his talent and determination in the sport, while also highlighting the importance of sticking to his treatment. With a digital first approach, the film is launched this week and features a new rendition of the popular #InhalersHainSahi song.