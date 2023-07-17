Cleartax and Swiggy Instamart pull a prank on customers

The tax filing platform joined hands with Swiggy Instamart to deliver fake tax notices with groceries, aiming to drive awareness for tax returns.
Tax filing platform, Cleartax, has taken a creative route to drive awareness amongst customers about tax returns. Away from an ordinary commercial, the platform has partnered with Swiggy Instamart, in a prank aimed at Bangaloreans.
On ordering groceries, Swiggy Instamart users received a fake tax notice, with Bollywood’s veteran actor Gulshan ‘Bad Man’ Grover’s face on the notice. ‘Not this time. Get a tax refund. Not a tax notice.’ it reads. According to the company, the campaign reached nearly half a million households in a span of 3 days.
The brand appears to have taken a particularly interesting approach to building awareness. Attaching a fake tax notice to a grocery order is one way to guarantee attention, plus some panic.
Cleartax concluded its flagship tax filing festival ‘Big Filing Days’, during which the platform offered up to 55% off on its ITR filing plans. Cleartax has also partnered with Ixigo, Yatra.com, and Swiggy to offer rewards to its ITR filers.