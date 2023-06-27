Cleartax launches new ITR filing ad campaign ft. Gulshan Grover

The campaign film shows Gulshan Grover as the OG Badman who personifies the fear of ITR filing that people feel when tax season approaches.
Cleartax, has launched a new campaign featuring Bollywood’s iconic villain Gulshan Grover. The campaign captures the fear and anxiety that many people face while filing their personal taxes, and how Cleartax can help them overcome it with its easy and hassle-free solutions.
The campaign film shows Gulshan Grover as the OG Badman who personifies the fear of ITR filing that people feel when tax season approaches. However, he is left baffled when he finds a young user who seems to be completely at ease, since he has already filed his taxes using Cleartax.
Tax filing is an onerous task for many. Many people struggle with which ITR form to choose, which regime works best for them, which supporting documents to look at and which schedules to fill in their ITR. This campaign effectively communicates how by using Cleartax such fears can be easily overcome.
Archit Gupta, founder & CEO at Clear, said “Cleartax has been super simplifying tax filing for a decade. We understand the emotions at play and have brought in many features to quell the fear of tax filing. With multiple income streams opening up for users such as crypto, e-gaming, F&O, domestic and foreign capital gains, complex business returns - the perceived complications with filing taxes have multiplied. Through this campaign, we want to show taxpayers that Cleartax is here to take care of all their tax-related worries and make their lives easier.``
Anand Krishnan Creative Director, Sunny Side Up said “If our relationship with money is complicated, with taxes, it is downright dreadful. There is a swirl of emotions one goes through when you hear the word tax - and fear is the most dominant one. The campaign is a quirky take on a serious topic, and the idea is to make the Cleartax user feel exactly how one is supposed to - a simple process that you get done with quickly.”
“Who isn’t scared of taxes? And who better to scare the audience than the bad man? It was a perfect match, I loved the script and thought it was tailor made for my screen persona. Later I found out that it was written specifically for me. It was an exciting project to be a part of.” - said Gulshan Grover.
The integrated campaign will span digital, audio and social with digital partnerships.