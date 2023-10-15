Cleartrip takes aim at MakeMyTrip following the latter's divisive print ad for India vs Pakistan

Cleartrip is calling out its competitor for unsportsmanlike behaviour, that the platform exhibited ahead of the highly anticipated World Cup match.
In the midst of the fervour surrounding the India vs Pakistan World Cup match and the subsequent controversy ignited by MakeMyTrip's divisive advertisement, a new player has gracefully stepped onto the field. Cleartrip has seized the moment to not only promote its services but also deliver a poignant message about sportsmanship and hospitality.
Amidst the buzz generated by MakeMyTrip's print advertisement, which targeted Pakistani fans with an unusual promotional offer, Cleartrip took a dignified yet assertive stance against its competitor. The ad, cleverly crafted and unveiled on Cleartrip's social media platforms, skillfully avoided mentioning MakeMyTrip by name, but the intended recipient of its message was abundantly clear.
Cleartrip's ad addressed the fundamental values of sportsmanship. "It's one thing to celebrate your win. But to celebrate someone's loss, that's not sportsmanship," the ad quirkily proclaims. The subtle words highlight the essence of fair play. The platform's response didn't merely stop at pointing out the lack of sportsmanship; it extended a warm invitation to everyone, green or blue. "Let's go places together and give #EqualMaukaToAll with a flat 30% off on Hotels," the ad concluded, embracing the notion of inclusivity and equal opportunities for all.
MakeMyTrip's ad, published just ahead of the thrilling match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, laid out an unconventional promotional offer. It stated, “If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka.”