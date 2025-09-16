Cleartrip's "Prices Jo Karde Sabki Chutti" campaign makes festive travel more accessible

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has announced its new campaign for the upcoming The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2025. The brand is making holidays more accessible with "Prices jo karde sabki chutti," offering a value proposition with 5-star hotels starting at ₹2,999 and international flights from ₹5,999.

The campaign's premise is based on the idea that everyone wants a break from their daily routine, and with Cleartrip's pricing, that break can become a reality. The brand has also introduced a new Visa Denial Cover and expanded its hotel roster from 20,000 to over 80,000+ properties.

The brand films use a playful approach to show how Cleartrip's pricing can facilitate a break. Designed as a digital-first initiative, the campaign uses various content formats and channels to connect with a diverse audience.

Govind Bansal, Head, Brand Marketing, Cleartrip, stated, “Through Cleartrip, people are booking an experience and a pause from the everyday. This year, we have invested in digital-first storytelling and content formats that resonate with Gen Z. From influencer collaborations and short-form video, Cleartrip is investing in formats that feel authentic to each channel. Our focus remains on families and travellers from Tier II and Tier III cities, where festive demand is increasing. For us, it is about making travel anxiety-free and within reach.”

Adarsh Atal, Chief Creative Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions, said, “We wanted to break the clutter with our campaign. The insight is that when offers are this good, you can send those little everyday distractions on a trip of their own, giving yourself a break. It was a fun campaign to execute.”

As part of the Flipkart Group, Cleartrip carries forward the same trust and excitement that consumers associate with festive shopping, while bringing its own focus on simplicity to travel.