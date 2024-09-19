Clinic Plus' new ad is an ode to the daughters who were never wished for

Anurag Agnihotri, chief creative officer (West) at Ogilvy India, stated, “People wish for a son. People wish for “just a healthy baby.” But no one ever wishes for a daughter. Clinic Plus, as a brand, stands for inspiring mothers to raise strong daughters. But how can a daughter be strong if she never feels wanted, or wonders if she was better off being a boy? This video is an appeal to all mothers to start wishing for daughters. To make them feel wanted. To make them strong. The thought was so powerful that it truly made us all wonder, how beautiful the world would be if it were filled with daughters.”