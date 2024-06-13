Coca-Cola denies ties with Israel in a Bangladeshi ad; faces backlash

Ever since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 2023 many companies are finding themselves in trouble and are facing a decline in sales in Muslim-majority countries with consumers calling for a boycott on them for allegedly having links with Israel. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Starbucks and Nestle are among the few brands that are in troubled waters. Coca-Cola allegedly is believed to have a factory located in the Israeli settlement of Atarot in the occupied West Bank, which is considered illegal under international law. The lines "Even Palestine has a Coke factory," has particularly irked audiences. The ad is being condemned by netizens for hurting sentiments, being insensitive and even spreading misinformation.