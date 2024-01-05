Coca-Cola kicks off 2024 with a 'family' reunion in latest spot inspired by ‘The Bear’

The ad is inspired by the famous Hulu series, The Bear- which centres around imperfect families and a lot of chaos. Coca-Cola’s spot The New Guy also captures the events that unfold when a man meets his girlfriend’s family for the first time. The ad portrays the American ‘Game Day’ tradition where families come together to watch sports and cheer for their home teams. It recalls one of the episodes of the series that focused on an intense Christmas dinner and is directed by Christopher Storer (also the director of the series).