Coca-Cola refreshes Limca GlucoCharge with a new brand identity

"With the launch of Limca GlucoCharge comes the badge of honour and excellence of our Olympic campaign. Chirag & Satwik in badminton, Neeraj Chopra in javelin and The Hockey Federation of India are key wins for the brand. Associations like these are testaments to what corporate India needs to bring to the table to support the sport ecosystem and the journey to LA 2028 will be even stronger for us," adds Namrata Parekh, director & co-founder, Meraki Sport & Entertainment.