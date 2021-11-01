Coca-Cola’s Halloween spot is zero per cent spooky and 100 per cent adorable

It’s the second ad from the beverage brand under its new ‘Real Magic’ brand platform.
Halloween and adorability are not the best of mixtures but Coca-Cola, a beverage giant, has pulled it off with its latest spot. We spotted it during the ICC T20 World Cup.
One night, a strange blue light from the first floor in the eyes of a boy who woke up. When you sneak up towards the light, there is a ghost staring at the Coca-Cola refrigerator reads the ad’s description. The ending will leave you smiling ear to ear.
Made by Dentsu McGarry Bowen (MB) UK, it is the second spot from the beverage giant after it embraced its ‘Real Magic’ platform after moving on from ‘Taste The Feeling’
