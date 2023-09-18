Coca-Cola’s Maaza goes premium with Mango Lassi, Ananya Panday stars in maiden ad

The 200ml tera pack will cost Rs 30.
Mango may belong to the summers unless you’re Coca-Cola Maaza – the homegrown mango beverage has launched Maaza Mango Laasi, and with it announced the opening of its premium segment.
WPP OpenX’s T&P has crafted this premium beverage’s first ad and has cast actress Ananya Panday in it. In a nod to the slow summers where there’s no rush, the 35-second shows the actress taking her time savouring the drink while her friend is impatient for her to come out so that they can go to the concert together.
The 200ml tera pack will cost Rs 30.
Ajay Konale, senior director, marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “Maaza is a homegrown legacy brand and has been cherished by Indians for decades across generations. With the launch of Maaza Mango Lassi, we aspire to revive nostalgic memories of traditional flavours fused with a contemporary twist. We are delighted to have Ananya Panday on board as our brand ambassador, whose vibrant and dynamic persona aligns perfectly with Maaza's brand ethos.”
Maaza with this lassi product now competes with the likes of Amul, Mother Dairy, Britannia, and countless regional branded and unbranded sellers.