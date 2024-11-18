Colgate launches AI dental health checker on WhatsApp

When everyday conversations begin to include terms such as “enamel layer,” “calcium hydroxyapatite,” “dental luminosity,” and “orthodontic alignment,” it is safe to assume that the average person’s knowledge of dentistry is quite high.

Advertisment

Such is the case in Colgate’s new campaign. Created by WPP@CP, the advertisement highlights the brand’s intention to enhance oral health awareness and access in India. “We’re unlocking this by placing a free, WhatsApp-based, AI-enabled dental screening tool in the hands of millions of Indians. It generates a personalised dental report and offers a postcode-mapped, free dentist consultation,” wrote Gunjit Jain, EVP of Marketing at Colgate-Palmolive India, on LinkedIn.

All one needs to do is scan the QR code on the Colgate pack. This directs them to a WhatsApp account where they are prompted to send a photo of their teeth. In no time, a free dental report is generated. Alternatively, one can call 8806088060.

As of now, Colgate India has released two advertisements under its Oral Health Movement campaign. These ads, however, are a departure from the Colgate brand’s recent advertising works, which used humour to encourage brushing rather than relying on white coats and pseudo-dentists.

Its previous ad, also made by WPP@CP, highlights the rise in snacking frequency and how it leads to a loss in calcium. Humourously conceptualised, it presents Colgate Strong Teeth as the ideal solution. For instance, the campaign for Colgate MaxFresh featured the iconic characters ACP Pradyuman and his CID team investigating the goof-ups of a sleep-deprived doctor.

"We wanted to create an engaging experience beyond a mere spot-the-error competition... When we showed the Doctor Sleep edit to the client, they appeared akin to detectives, thus paving the way for the collaboration with CID," said Juneston Mathana, Executive Creative Director at WPP@CP, to afaqs! in April 2024.

The Sweet Truth is perhaps the most famous of all the humorous Colgate ads, as it showed people brushing their teeth with fingers that had just been used to consume desserts. The aim was to highlight that many people do not brush after dinner but instead eat desserts – emphasising the need to brush to prevent cavities.

Speaking about this style of advertising, Mathana said: "Colgate, as a longstanding market leader, possesses the liberty to communicate its message in a tone of its choosing. What may appear humorous could also be provocative. The storytelling element is pivotal, rendering our campaigns both memorable and distinctive."