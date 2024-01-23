Colgate India registers 20.20% YOY increase in ad spends

The company spent Rs 169.93 crore on advertising in the third quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The FMCG major Colgate-Palmolive India has increased its ad spends to Rs 204.26 crore, marking a YoY surge of 20.20%.
The company also announced a 35.71% rise in net profit to Rs 330.11 crore for the December quarter. The increase in quarterly profit was driven by double-digit growth in the toothpaste segment.
During the quarter under review, Colgate-Palmolive India's total expenses amounted to Rs 970.14 crore, slightly lower than the previous quarter. The total income for CPIL in the same quarter reached Rs 1,413.54 crore, reflecting an increase of 8.6%.
In the third quarter of the last financial year, the company recorded a net profit of Rs 243.24 crore. Moving to the current fiscal, the company witnessed an 8.21% surge in sales, totaling Rs 1,386.41 crore, as opposed to Rs 1,281.21 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.