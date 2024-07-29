Colgate-Palmolive India Q1 FY25 results: Ad spends increase by 9.76% YoY to Rs 199 crore

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, “We are happy to report another quarter of strong and consistent performance led by robust topline growth across the portfolio and continued strengthening of competitive performance. Our toothpaste portfolio witnessed double-digit growth driven by high-single digit volume growth. Our continued investments in perceivable superiority in product, brand building and innovation are yielding significant results while strengthening our brand metrics to highest ever levels. In this quarter, our Toothbrush portfolio has also seen a concrete positive shift in competitive growth trajectory with strong double digit growth in topline. EBITDA margins remained consistent despite the higher investment in advertising, which increased by 10% y-o-y."