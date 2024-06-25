CollegeDekho launches first campaign portraying itself as a trusted guide for students

CollegeDekho, a higher education ecosystem announced the rollout of its first ever brand campaign, underscoring its vision of being a trusted, expert guide to students looking for guidance to find the right college. CollegeDekho is dedicated to creating an ecosystem that helps students find the right college and aids colleges in teaching them better. The new brand campaign embodies its commitment to be the most trusted guide for students on their higher education journey in India and will be launched across TV, OTT, and Digital Platforms, following the launch of the HEART (Higher Education Analytics and Regional Trends) Report 2024.