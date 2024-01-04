Continental Coffee delivers an ‘Xtra Strong’ 3D anamorphic campaign

With a comprehensive and carefully selected mix of media channels, Platinum Outdoor executed this in three cities across the country.
Continental Coffee teams up with Platinum Outdoor of Madison World to deliver visual appeal, in-store experiences, and digital storytelling to establish itself as a strong experience.
Continental Coffee subsidiary of CCL Products (India), has a strong infrastructural backbone and a global clientele in 100+ countries.
Platinum Outdoor utilised visual appeal and digital storytelling to showcase Continental Xtra, a robust and intense coffee experience, showcasing its chunky granules.
The sampling of a 3D anamorphic in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad to make greater distributor relations thereby boosting sales. The brand believes that it will help them by reaching greater brand visibility, better perception and credibility.
Raja Chakrobarty, CMO at Continental Coffee commented, “At Continental Coffee we believe in innovation, be it our product or communication. This is an effort in the same direction".