Cornitos unveils amusing campaign "Cornitos Wild As You Like"

The campaign is conceptualized by Crayons Advertising.
Cornitos, has recently launched an exciting campaign titled "Cornitos Wild As You Like" through a series of captivating ads. The introduction of their new mascot, Corny the Un-Cooperative Chimp, in an ad film released on July 7th, has been nothing short of mind-boggling. Get ready to embark on a delightful journey with Cornitos as they unveil their latest ad, "The Adventures of Corny the Un-Cooperative Chimp," which introduces the mouthwatering creation of Baked Snack CRUSTIES by Cornitos' mischievous mascot, Corny.
The current Cornitos ad not only brings laughter but also showcases the incredible CRUSTIES. These funky zig-zag snacks strike the perfect balance between health and taste, being baked instead of fried. CRUSTIES are packed with delicious flavours and incredibly nutritious ingredients such as Beans, Chickpeas, and Potatoes, offering a guilt-free snacking experience. They are available in six enticing variants.
The ad storyline takes place in a research lab where Corny the Chimp seizes the opportunity to cause mischief. Playfully tossing random items into a machine while making mischievous monkey noises, Corny creates a state of panic among the researchers. Their panic quickly turns into surprise and delight when they discover a single CRUSTIES emerging from the machine. Their curiosity takes over, and they eagerly take a bite, savouring the irresistible taste of CRUSTIES. With Corny the Chimp as the mischievous mascot, Cornitos brings to life the wild and imaginative spirit behind their delectable CRUSTIES.
Vikram Agarwal, managing director of Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd., shared his thoughts on the campaign, saying, "Currently, our brand is recognized majorly for its Nachos range. With this campaign, our aim is to construct a brand narrative that unifies the entire product lineup under a single umbrella. We aim to create an unforgettable storyline that entertains our audience while reintroducing our scrumptious CRUSTIES."
The renowned advertising agency, Crayons, responsible for this captivating campaign, expressed their concept behind the creation of Corny the Chimp, stating, "Our objective was to disrupt the crowded snack market and captivate consumer attention through Corny's mischievous and playful activities. We wanted to position Cornitos as a lovable brand that stands out from the competition."
The "Adventures of Corny the Un-Cooperative Chimp" Ad promises a delightful and mischievous journey, inviting snack lovers to experience the unique and irresistible flavours of Cornitos CRUSTIES.
Brand – Cornitos
Conceptualized by - Crayons Advertising Limited - Agency on record for Cornitos
Directed by - Alok Kulkarni
Production - Full Moon Production