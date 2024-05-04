Creativeland Asia's Sajan Raj Kurup is executive producer of upcoming Warner Bros. documentary

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
"The Commandant's Shadow," will hit screens in over 500 theaters across the US on May 29, 2024.
Warner Bros. Pictures and Fathom Events revealed on April 26, 2024 that Daniela Völker's highly anticipated documentary, "The Commandant's Shadow," will hit screens in over 500 theaters across the US on May 29, 2024.
Founder of Creativeland Asia Network Sajan Raj Kurup is serving as Executive Producer on the documentary film.
Commenting on this, Kurup, who is also the chairman of Creators Inc., stated, “It is a proud moment for us at Creators Inc. and Creativeland Studios to be able to back 'The Commandant’s Shadow,' a story that deserves telling, and we are happy to see it reach a wide audience with its upcoming release in the US.”
“For me personally, I am happy that the dream I set out to achieve, to back content that builds legacy, is one step closer. I am positive this will be the first of many such landmarks from Creators Inc. and Creativeland Studios,” he added.
"The Commandant’s Shadow" chronicles Hans Jürgen Höss, son of Auschwitz's Commandant Rudolf Höss, confronting his father's terrible legacy for the first time as he meets Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, a Jewish survivor of the camp, in Anita's London living room, alongside their children Kai Höss and Maya Lasker-Wallfisch, eight decades later. This feature-length documentary explores the trans-generational impact of war crimes, yet ultimately offers a story of hope, acceptance, and compassion.
The documentary film is written, produced, and directed by Daniela Völker and produced by Gloria Abramoff. Executive producers include Wendy Robbins, Neil Blair, Jonathan Blair, Matti Leshem, Joel Greenberg, Len Blavatnik, Danny Cohen, Jani Guest, Jamie Jessop and Sajan Raj Kurup.