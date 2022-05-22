CRED explores Ravi Shastri’s wild side of yore in a new spot

Speaking about the ad, Jay Morzaria, creative associate, Spring Marketing Capital, tells us, “The ad is extremely entertaining and funny. It instantly catches attention given the kind of memes we have seen about Ravi Shastri and his drinking habits. However, like all Cred ads, it fails to talk about Cred. The brand connect at the end also seems strained and forced. Why is paying bills on CRED more fun than being Ravi Shastri? Only Cred knows."