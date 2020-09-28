CRED is still trying to make an ad for Dream11 IPL and this time, it has auditioned Madhuri Dixit and Bappi Lahiri

CRED first auditioned Anil Kapoor but the result was less than jhakaas.
CRED, the credit card payment rewards app, is in a puzzle. While the start-up idea has paid solid dividends (it’s on LinkedIn’s top 10 Indian startups of 2020), the app is yet to crack the right ad and going by its attempts, there’s still time.
We saw its first attempt when the Dream11 IPL started (19 September) and it featured actor Anil Kapoor whose audition made one CRED employee ask, “Guys, do we really need to do this?”
Next, we saw CRED audition Madhuri Dixit who danced to a song that urged people to “download CRED” but it only left the employees to wonder, “What is this…”. Moving on from Dixit, the app then auditioned Bappi Lahiri who did what he knew best: sing. That ad is yet to hit social media channels but you can watch it on TV where it’s played during IPL ad breaks.
CRED is the official partner of the Dream11 IPL in a deal that will will run through the 2022 season.