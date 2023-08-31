Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav Joins UniScholars as Brand Ambassador for 'The Right Door' campaign

UniScholars has launched a campaign called 'The Right Door', with Indian cricket star Suryakumar Yadav as its brand ambassador. This campaign is in line with platform's three main areas of focus, which are helping students through the process of studying abroad.
UniScholars, the integrated study-abroad platform, seeks to make a significant impact with its debut campaign, titled ‘The Right Door.’ The choice of Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador perfectly resonates with the campaign's essence. By enlisting Suryakumar Yadav, renowned for his broad appeal and strong commitment, UniScholars seeks to reinforce its mission of guiding students through each step of their study-abroad journey using its three comprehensive verticals.
The 'Right Door' campaign is designed to show how important it is for students to have a clear and confident path ahead of them in today's uncertain global educational landscape. With so many options available, the campaign emphasizes the importance of choosing the right study-abroad partner to help students make informed decisions. UniScholars has developed into a comprehensive 360-degree service platform since its inception, providing a range of essential services.
Abhishek Sharma, CMO at UniScholars, expressed his excitement about introducing the first brand campaign with Suryakumar Yadav as the esteemed brand ambassador. The path to studying abroad can be uncertain, and the campaign aims to provide unwavering support throughout this remarkable journey. Suryakumar Yadav's remarkable achievements and unparalleled work ethic align seamlessly with UniScholars' core values, leading to a strong association.