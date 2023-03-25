Cricketers and film stars claim superiority in Dream11's new IPL spot

The ad campaign is made by Tilt Brand Solutions and a major casting coup of film and cricket stars.
As the IPL fever kicks in, India’s biggest sports game, Dream11 has launched an ad '3 Idiots ka Press Conference... Cricket Pe?!?!' in association with Tilt Brand Solutions.
The ad casts 3 idiots actors versus cricketers. In the ad, actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi are dressed as cricketers in a press conference set-up. In the ad the actors are bothered about the fact that cricketers are appearing in more ads than ever before. Joshi subtly mocks Dream11 ads by pointing out at cricketers, "I will do this, I will do that..."
The actors are seen as challenging the cricketers for a match. On the contrary the cricketers fights back, turning the ad into a tit for tat situation.
The film features some of the game’s stars such as Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar. Towards the end, the ad says Sab Khelenge which is an invitation for everyone to play on the Dream11 app as the IPL starts on (March 31, 2023).
Through this ad, Dream11, the official partner of the IPL tries to engage a wide audience of the IPL and encourages cricket fans to play together.
The ad's timing is opportune because media reports has addressed the rumours that the sequel of 3 Idiots is being made. Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film '3 Idiots'.
As per a NDTV report, the actor Jaaved Jaaferi in a new fun video has addressed the rumours that the sequel of 3 Idiots is being made. Jaaferi in an Instagram post said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see – the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He (Aamir Khan) was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too.”