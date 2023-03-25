Cricketers and film stars claim superiority in Dream11's new IPL spot

As per a NDTV report, the actor Jaaved Jaaferi in a new fun video has addressed the rumours that the sequel of 3 Idiots is being made. Jaaferi in an Instagram post said, “Normally I don't do all this but I felt bad. Did you hear –I mean, see – the latest news? They are making 3 Idiots part 2 without the original Rancho. You guys know right – I was the original Rancho. He (Aamir Khan) was Chote. We made the original together, so we should make the sequel together too.”