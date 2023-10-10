Crime Patrol warns of, and CID searches for the boAt killer

A crossover nobody saw coming.
Seeing actors play their on-screen namesakes is uncommon. Thus, colour us surprised when the leads of CID and Crime Patrol – two legacy shows from the Sony Entertainment Network - popped inside a boAt ad searching for a killer.
Anup Soni from Crime Patrol has a foreboding of the killer’s arrival, and right after he finishes his premonition, ACP Pradyuman and Inspector Daya barge inside the home on the hunt for the murderer.
And yes, Daya breaks down the door.
It turns out the killer was inside the computer of two innocent house residents; it was the killer sale from boAt with discounts up to 70%.
It is the first of three spots from the audio company.
Whilst uncommon, seeing these actors play their on-screen avatars has recently picked up pace.
Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, in September 2023, reprised their roles as Munna and Circuit for an ACKO health insurance campaign. And in June 2023, Pratik Gandhi donned his Harshad Mehta avatar to sell CenturyPly Club.