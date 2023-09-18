By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Munna and Circuit challenge age-old health insurance norms in ACKO’s new campaign

Conceived by Leo Burnett, Raju Hirani has directed the six ads.

Health insurance for all its boons, comes with its banes too. Be it the waiting period or the lack of complete payment of bills, it comes to haunt policyholders in one way or the other.

ACKO’s Platinum Health Plan intends to eliminate such banes and who better to do this deed than two of India’s most lovable goons – Munna and Circuit.

In a new campaign of six ads by Leo Burnett, the duo tackles age-old health insurance norms with features ACKO’s new plan offers. Think no waiting period and 100% bill payment.

The campaign comprises of six ads and Raju Hirani, the man behind the Munna Bhai movies, has directed these ads.

Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face."

He also says, "we are grateful to Mr Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."

Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the health insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."

"Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.

Credentials:

Director | Raj Kumar Hirani

Associate Producer | Zahra Kachwala

Production House  | Prodigious, MD - Varun Shah

Client: ACKO

Ashish Mishra | EVP Marketing

Nitin Khanna | Senior Director Marketing

Sanjeev Reddy | Assistant Manager Marketing

Agency: Leo Burnett, Mumbai

Dheeraj Sinha | CEO-Leo Burnett South Asia and Chairperson - BBH India

Rajdeepak Das | CEO & Chief Creative Officer, South Asia

Vikram Pandey | National Creative Director 

Abhimanyu Khedekar | Executive Director

Ashish Sharma | Executive Creative Director

Sagar Parab | Associate Executive Creative Director

Shailee Mehta | Associate Vice President

Raghav Swamy | Associate Vice President - Strategy

Ryan Carlo | Brand Services Director

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
Leo BurnettSanjay DuttArshad WarsiAckoRaju Hirani