Munna and Circuit challenge age-old health insurance norms in ACKO’s new campaign

Conceived by Leo Burnett, Raju Hirani has directed the six ads.
Health insurance for all its boons, comes with its banes too. Be it the waiting period or the lack of complete payment of bills, it comes to haunt policyholders in one way or the other.
ACKO’s Platinum Health Plan intends to eliminate such banes and who better to do this deed than two of India’s most lovable goons – Munna and Circuit.
The campaign comprises of six ads and Raju Hirani, the man behind the Munna Bhai movies, has directed these ads.
Ashish Mishra, EVP- Marketing, ACKO, said, "Munna and Circuit have always challenged the status quo in their unique style. This fits perfectly with what we have also been trying to do at ACKO. While building the product, we genuinely focused on simplifying health insurance and removing all the pain points that customers have to face."
He also says, "we are grateful to Mr Hirani for bringing his unique style of storytelling of explaining complex issues easily, to this ad campaign. We would also like to thank our partners at Leo Burnett, who have worked tirelessly to bring this to life."
Vikram Pandey, national creative director, Leo Burnett India, says, "This was one of those ideas that everyone thought was fantastic but unachievable. Munna-Circuit helping people by challenging the age-old norms of the health insurance category seemed perfect. But getting Sanju, Arshad, and Raju Hirani to create the next episode of the Munna Bhai series, that too for an advertising campaign, seemed impossible."
"Luckily, in ACKO, we have a brave marketing team that works with us as partners. They pulled all the stops to make this happen. When we got the trio together, they were equally excited to be back again. It was the most amazing shoot I have been part of. Watching their chemistry play out was an absolute treat for a Bollywood buff like me. I am sure the audience will enjoy it as much as I did. Bole toh maja aane wala hai, maamu!” he added.
